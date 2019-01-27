Palestinians celebrate in the streets of Gaza City, after rival Palestinian factions Fatah and Hamas movements reached an agreement to end a decade long split following talks mediated by Egypt. Oct. 12, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MOHAMMED SABER

The Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas on Sunday marked, without celebration or commemoration, the 13th anniversary of its victory in the most recent vote held in the occupied Palestinian territories, which saw Hamas participate for the first time.

Against all odds, Hamas overwhelmingly won the 2006 parliamentary elections with a staggering 44 percent of the vote, earning 74 of the 132 seats in the Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC) while Fatah, its bitter rival and until then the dominating Palestinian party, only managed to obtain 46 seats.