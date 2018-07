Palestinians inspect a destroyed military post of al-Qassam brigades, near the border with Israel in the east of the al-Shejaeiya neighborhood in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, July 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD

The military wing of Hamas announced Thursday that it would put its forces on a high state of alert, a day after three of its members were killed in Israeli army shelling.

On Wednesday, an Israeli soldier was injured by Hamas sniper fire on the Gaza border, leading the Israeli Defense Forces to retaliate by launching airstrikes against Hamas positions across the coastal enclave.