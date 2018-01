Lebanese army soldiers and policemen inspect the site of car bombing in Sidon, Lebanon, on Jan. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

A senior member of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas was on Sunday wounded in an assassination attempt when his car exploded in a Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon, according to official sources.

Mohammad Hamdan was injured by the explosion after he opened the door of his BMW in the southern city of Sidon, military sources told EFE.