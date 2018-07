Palestinian fishermen gather at the Gaza port in the west of Gaza City, 17 July 2018. The fishing zone enforced by Israel off Gaza Strip was reduced from six nautical miles to three. EFE-EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

Relatives of 15-years-old Ameer Al-Namara mourn over his body during his funeral in Gaza City, July 15, 2018. Two Palestinians boys were killed a day earlier after Israeli drone strike on a building in central Gaza City EFE-EPA (FILE)/HAITHAM IMAD

A dead lizard at the Carmia nature reserve, allegedly ignited by a Molotov cocktail kite or helium balloon sent from the Gaza Strip, few kilometer from the border with Gaza, near Kibbutz Zikim, southern Israel, July 16, 2018. Palestinians from Gaza continue to send burning kites to the Israeli territory and cause damage to thousands of acres of agriculture and nature reserves in Israel. EFE-EPA (FILE)/ABIR SULTAN

Snoke rises from a building after an Israeli air strike, at central Gaza City, July 14., 2018. At least two Palestinians were killed after an Israeli air strike on Gaza City. The building is allegedly a Hamas site. EFE-EPA (FILE) /HAITHAM IMAD

Palestinians take part during the clashes between Israeli troops and Palestinians protesters near the border in the east Gaza City on, July 13, 2018. EFE- EPA (FILE)/HAITHAM IMAD

The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, which controls the Gaza strip, on Tuesday announced it would gradually halt the launch of incendiary kites and balloons towards Israel, a Gazan Palestinian security source told EFE.

According to the source, Hamas agreed to terminate the launch of Palestinian incendiary floating objects from Gaza over the barbed wire fence separating the Palestinian coastal strip from the Israeli state.