A handout photo provided by the family of 13-year-old Somali refugee Hamza Abdulrashid, who has from Down's Syndrome, and is being held at the Immigration Detention Center in Bangkok.

Hamza, a 13-year-old Somali refugee with Down's Syndrome, has spent most of his days in an overcrowded cell at the Immigration Detention Center in the Thai capital since he was detained five months ago.

Like many others, Hamza and some of his relatives are stuck in a legal limbo, a common occurrence for refugees and asylum seekers in the southeast Asian nation.