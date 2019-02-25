Vietnam is gearing up for a historic summit between the United States president and the supreme leader of North Korea by deploying a large-scale security operation and offering myriad celebratory events, such as free haircuts in the style of both leaders, sprouting across the so-called city of peace, authorities said Monday.
As all eyes turned to Vietnam, security levels have been ramped up with a large deployment of police and armored vehicles patrolling the central streets of the capital Hanoi in the lead-up to a summit that would see Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un meet amid ongoing efforts to denuclearize North Korea.