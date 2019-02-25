Motorcyclists ride towards an armoured car near the Dong Dang Railway Station, where North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un is expected to arrive by train, Vietnam, Feb. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Two customers pose for a photo after having North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump haircuts style at a salon in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/LUONG THAI LINH

epa07383024 A customer receives a US President Donald Trump haircut style at a salon in Hanoi, Vietnam, 20 February 2019. Le Tuan Duong, the owner of a salon, has offered free Trump or Kim Jong-un hairstyles to any customer, a week before the two leader's second summit which will take place in Hanoi from 27 to 28 February 2019. EPA/LUONG THAI LINH

A customer holds a newly designed and printed t-shirt with the portraits of US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at a store in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

Store owner Nguyen Dang Dang, 29, holds newly printed glass bottles with the portraits of US President Donald J. Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at his store in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

Newly printed glass bottles with the portraits of US President Donald J. Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are displayed at a store in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

Vietnam is gearing up for a historic summit between the United States president and the supreme leader of North Korea by deploying a large-scale security operation and offering myriad celebratory events, such as free haircuts in the style of both leaders, sprouting across the so-called city of peace, authorities said Monday.

As all eyes turned to Vietnam, security levels have been ramped up with a large deployment of police and armored vehicles patrolling the central streets of the capital Hanoi in the lead-up to a summit that would see Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un meet amid ongoing efforts to denuclearize North Korea.