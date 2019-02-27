North Korean cameramen are seen in the motorcade carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as he arrives at the Softitel Metropole hotel for his meeting with US President Donald J. Trump for the second US-North Korea summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Policemen are seen at an intersection leading to the Softitel Metropole hotel where North Korean leader Kim Jong-un meets with US President Donald J. Trump for the second US-North Korea summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Hanoi's Sofitel Legend Metropole hosting the president of the United States and the North Korean leader for their second summit is one of the most iconic legacies of the French rule in Vietnam, not just for its architectural wonder but also for its storied past.

Ahead of the meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un, the luxury hotel was decorated with North Korean and Vietnamese flags and surrounded by dozens of security personnel who only allowed the hotel guests to use one of the entrances.