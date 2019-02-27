Hanoi's Sofitel Legend Metropole hosting the president of the United States and the North Korean leader for their second summit is one of the most iconic legacies of the French rule in Vietnam, not just for its architectural wonder but also for its storied past.
Ahead of the meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un, the luxury hotel was decorated with North Korean and Vietnamese flags and surrounded by dozens of security personnel who only allowed the hotel guests to use one of the entrances.