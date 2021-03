A group of people prepare to enter a mass vaccination center in the La Florida district of Santiago, Chile, on 03 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

A nurse administers a Covid-19 vaccine to a woman at a mass vaccination center in the La Florida district of Santiago, Chile, on 03 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

A nurse administers a Covid-19 vaccine to an elderly woman at a mass vaccination center in the La Florida district of Santiago, Chile, on 03 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

Chile on Wednesday marked one year since its first coronavirus case, a 12-month period in which it has gone from being one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic worldwide to Latin America's undisputed Covid-19 vaccine leader.

A total of 3.6 million people in that South American country have already received at least one vaccine dose, an impressive total given its population of just 19 million.