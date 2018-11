Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg gives a statement to the press outside the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

A vocal pro-Brexit Conservative Party lawmaker on Thursday called for a no-confidence motion against his own prime minister in protest of her provisional Brexit deal struck with the European Union.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, a prominent figure in the Tory's right-wing and head of the influential European Research Group, a group of around 50 pro-Brexit backbench MPs, said Theresa May had gone back on her word.