Some of Pakistan's hardline Islamic groups, who defend the blasphemy law, and have been accused of playing a role in global terrorism and murders of religious minorities, would be contesting the Jul. 25 general elections, triggering concerns of further radicalization of the conservative country.

These parties include Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek (AAT) with alleged links to terrorist groups, the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), whose election promises include imposition of Islamic law in the country, and members of the Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat group, accused of inciting violence against religious minorities such as the Shia.