Brexit campaigner and British Member of Parliament Jacob Rees-Mogg speaks to members of the media during a European Research Group (ERG) media conference in London, Britain, Nov. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A conservative member of the Parliament seeking to topple the British prime minister on Tuesday acknowledged that his pro-Brexit colleagues had struggled to garner enough support to go ahead with a motion of no-confidence.

MP Jacob Rees-Mogg, a backbencher who argues that Theresa May's recently published draft withdrawal deal with the European Union contained too many concessions to Brussels, gave a press conference with members of his European Research Group, a group of lawmakers who lobby for a harder Brexit.