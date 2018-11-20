A conservative member of the Parliament seeking to topple the British prime minister on Tuesday acknowledged that his pro-Brexit colleagues had struggled to garner enough support to go ahead with a motion of no-confidence.
MP Jacob Rees-Mogg, a backbencher who argues that Theresa May's recently published draft withdrawal deal with the European Union contained too many concessions to Brussels, gave a press conference with members of his European Research Group, a group of lawmakers who lobby for a harder Brexit.