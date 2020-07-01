A 22 June 2020 photo of Tarcila Rivera, coordinator of the the Continental Network of Indigenous Women (ECMIA), which comprises more than 30 organizations in 23 countries, during an interview with Efe in Lima, Peru. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

A 23 July 2009 file photo of an indigenous woman with her baby in the Peruvian Amazon city of Iquitos. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

Impoverished Native American women who already were experiencing gender, racial and class discrimination have seen their struggles amplified by the coronavirus, which poses a new threat to a population that has long faced various forms of violence.

From the Inuit women of the Arctic region of Canada to female Mapuches in south-central Chile, the three-pronged discrimination suffered by indigenous women across the Americas worsened as the pandemic took hold in the region, which now has registered more than 4.7 million confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 233,000 deaths attributed to Covid-19.