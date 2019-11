Lebanese Parliament speaker Nabih Berri, President Michel Aoun, and former Prime Minister Saad Hariri attend the military parade of the 76th anniversary of Lebanese independence day at the Defense Ministry headquarters in Yarze east of beirut , Lebanon 22 November 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DALATI NOHRA HANDOUT

Nearly a month after presenting his resignation as Lebanese prime minister Saad Hariri on Tuesday denounced “chronic denial” towards the political crisis and denied any intention to form a new government.

In the wake of protests calling for the departure of the ruling elite, Hariri stepped down as leader.