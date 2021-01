US Vice-President Kamala Harris and her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, attend the 'Celebrating America' event at the Lincoln Memorial after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2021. EPA-EFE/JOSHUA ROBERTS / POOL

Kamala Harris (L) is sworn in as Vice President by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor (R) as her husband Doug Emhoff (2-L) holds the Bible during the inauguration of President Joe Biden in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2021. EPA-EFE/Andrew Harnik / POOL

US Vice-President Kamala Harris addresses the nation at the 'Celebrating America' event at the Lincoln Memorial after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2021. EPA-EFE/JOSHUA ROBERTS / POOL

In her first public address since taking office Wednesday, the United States' new vice president Kamala Harris called on Americans to "see beyond crisis."

Harris, who made history by becoming the first woman, the first Black woman, and the first person of Asian descent to hold the US vice presidency, spoke during the "Celebrating America" inaugural prime-time program hosted by actor Tom Hanks. EFE