The vice president of the United States warned China on Tuesday that the US will support its allies in Southeast Asia in the face of Beijing's "threats" to countries with whom it has territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
"Beijing's actions continue to undermine the rules-based order and threaten the sovereignty of nations. The US stands with our allies and partners in face of these threats," Kamala Harris said in reference to China's actions near the Spratly and Paracel islands, which it disputes with five countries in the region.