A handout photo made available by the US Navy shows Vice President Kamala Harris addressing the crew of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Tulsa (LCS 16) during an all-hands call, in Singapore, 23 August 2021 (issued 24 August 2021). EPA-EFE/Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard Cho / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (C-R) and US Vice President Kamala Harris (C-L) inspect the guard of honor during a welcome ceremony at the Istana, or Presidential Palace in Singapore, 23 August 2021. EPA-EFE/KEVIN LIM / SPH SINGAPORE OUT

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (R) fist-bumps US Vice President Kamala Harris (L) before a delegation meeting at the Istana, or Presidential Palace in Singapore, 23 August 2021. EPA-EFE/KEVIN LIM /SPH SINGAPORE OUT

The vice president of the United States warned China on Tuesday that the US will support its allies in Southeast Asia in the face of Beijing's "threats" to countries with whom it has territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

"Beijing's actions continue to undermine the rules-based order and threaten the sovereignty of nations. The US stands with our allies and partners in face of these threats," Kamala Harris said in reference to China's actions near the Spratly and Paracel islands, which it disputes with five countries in the region.