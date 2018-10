Britain's Prince Harry (R), the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan (2-R), the Duchess of Sussex take part in a 'Fluro Friday' session run by OneWave, a local surfing community group raising awareness for mental health and wellbeing, at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, 19 October 2018. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a 3-week tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji and are in Sydney to launch the 2018 Invictus Games, an Olympic-style event for disabled and ill service people. As the couple arrived in Australia, they announced that the Duchess of Sussex is pregnant and they are expecting a child next spring. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

