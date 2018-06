Britain's Prince Harry (L), Duke of Sussex and Meghan (R), Duchess of Sussex exit St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their royal wedding ceremony, in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NEIL HALL POOL

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, will visit Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga in October for their first official trip since they married last month, Kensington Palace said Monday.

Harry and Markle have been invited to Australia and New Zealand, whereas their visits to Fiji and Tonga are a result of a petition of the British Foreign Ministry, according to the Palace, the official residence of the Duke of Sussex.