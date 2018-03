A tourist takes photos in front of the Statue of Victor (Pobednik) at Belgrade's snow covered Kalemegdan fortress in Belgrade, Serbia, Feb 27, 2018. EFE-EPA (FILE)/ANDREJ CUKIC

A man cleans-up the snow off his car, in Bucharest, Romania, Feb 27, 2018.EFE- EPA (FILE)/ROBERT GHEMENT

A freight train runs on the snow-covered rail tracks near Bakonyszentlaszlo, 134 kms southwest of Budapest, Hungary, Feb 28, 2018.EFE-EPA/Zoltan Mathe

An aerial photograph shows snow-covered jetties on the shore of the frozen Lake Pecs at Orfu, 200 kms soutwest of Budapest, Hungary, Feb 28, 2018. EFE-EPA/Tamas Soki

At least 38 people have died over the course of the week due to the harsh weather conditions that have struck much of Europe after temperatures plunged below -25 degrees Celsius (-13 degrees Fahrenheit), according to authorities.

In Hungary, 21 people were reported dead between Sunday and Wednesday, according to the Hungarian Social Forum non-governmental organization.