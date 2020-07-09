Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology said on 08 July 2020 that they are suing the United States government in federal court over a new policy that would require foreign students at institutions offering exclusively online classes to either leave the country or transfer to another school that offers face-to-face instruction. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA/File

Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology said Wednesday they are suing the United States government in federal court over a new policy that would require foreign students at institutions offering exclusively online classes to either leave the country or transfer to another school that offers face-to-face instruction.

Under the new rules, unveiled Tuesday by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the State Department will not grant visas to foreign students enrolled at institutions or programs that will only be offering distance learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.