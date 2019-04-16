Singer Marc Anthony Monday became the first Latin artist to be presented with the 2019 Order of the Golden Sphinx award, named after a traditional symbol of the Hasty Pudding Institute of 1770, a Harvard University society, during its annual gala in New York on Monday.
Apart from bestowing on him its highest honor, the institute, that aims to provide educational and developmental support in all aspects of the performing arts for the underprivileged, also made the six-time Grammy and Latin Grammy winner an honorary member.