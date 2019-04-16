Singer Marc Anthony dances with members of the Hasty Pudding Institute after receiving the Order of the Golden Sphinx Award, handed by the Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Institute of 1770, in Manhattan, New York, USA, Apr. 15, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Singer Marc Anthony receives the Order of the Golden Sphinx Award, handed by the Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Institute of 1770, in Manhattan, New York, USA, Apr. 15, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Singer Marc Anthony speaks after receiving the Order of the Golden Sphinx Award, handed by the Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Institute of 1770, in Manhattan, New York, USA, Apr. 15, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Singer Marc Anthony Monday became the first Latin artist to be presented with the 2019 Order of the Golden Sphinx award, named after a traditional symbol of the Hasty Pudding Institute of 1770, a Harvard University society, during its annual gala in New York on Monday.

Apart from bestowing on him its highest honor, the institute, that aims to provide educational and developmental support in all aspects of the performing arts for the underprivileged, also made the six-time Grammy and Latin Grammy winner an honorary member.