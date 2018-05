Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at a New York City police department precinct to turn himself in to face multiple charges related to allegations of sexual assault in New York, New York, USA, May 25, 2018. EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Harvey Weinstein hands himself in at New York police station

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein handed himself in at a New York police station on Friday where he is expected to answer questions related to allegations of sexual abuse.

Dozens of women have made allegations of serious sexual abuse against the one-time powerful movie mogul .