General view of rescue and recovery efforts under way at the Saratoga Hotel in Havana, Cuba, on May 9, 2022. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

The Cuban Public Health Ministry (Minsap) on Monday raised the official death toll to 40 in the gas leak explosion that last week destroyed much of Havana's luxury Saratoga hotel.

The figure was hiked by nine over the past 24 hours as rescue teams have managed to gain access to the two-story basement area under the hotel, where authorities had suspected that at least a dozen people might be trapped.