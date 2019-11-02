A community project in the Cuban capital's Santo Angel neighborhood is transforming the lives of dozens of young people through hairdressing and bartending courses, serving as a sort of oasis amid complex and harsh daily living conditions in Old Havana.
With the backing of companies like rum maker Havana Club and state-owned institutions, "Artecorte" organizes free courses for local residents, who are "the neighborhood's most important asset," Gilberto Valladares, the initiative's creator and driving force, told Efe.