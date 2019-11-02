A view on Oct. 31, 2019, of the headquarters of the "Artecorte" community outreach project in Old Havana, Havana, Cuba. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Teachers and students take part on Oct. 31, 2019, in a bartending class offered by the "Artecorte" community outreach project in Old Havana, Havana, Cuba. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

A customer orders a drink on Oct. 31, 2019, at a bar that has sprung out of the "Artecorte" community outreach project in Old Havana, Havana, Cuba. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

A community project in the Cuban capital's Santo Angel neighborhood is transforming the lives of dozens of young people through hairdressing and bartending courses, serving as a sort of oasis amid complex and harsh daily living conditions in Old Havana.

With the backing of companies like rum maker Havana Club and state-owned institutions, "Artecorte" organizes free courses for local residents, who are "the neighborhood's most important asset," Gilberto Valladares, the initiative's creator and driving force, told Efe.