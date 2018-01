General view of Hawaii, where theinhabitants were alarmed Saturday by an alert on their mobile phones that said a ballistic missile was putting that American state in imminent danger, a warning that turned out to be totally untrue. EFE-EPA/File

People in Hawaii were alarmed Saturday by an alert on their mobile phones that said a ballistic missile was putting that American state in imminent danger, a warning that turned out to be totally untrue.

According to Sen. Brian Schatz, it was human error committed by an employee at Hawaii's weather service.