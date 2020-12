A handout photo made available by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) shows a staff member collecting the capsule, which contains samples from an asteroid, after it landed in the state of South Australia, Australia, 06 December 2020. EFE/EPA/JAXA HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) on 05 December 2020 shows a computer-generated image of the separation of a capsule (L) from the space probe Hayabusa2 (R). EPA-EFE/JAXA HANDOUT JAXA HANDOUT VIA JIJI PRESS/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO ARCHIVE/JAPAN OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) on 05 December 2020 shows JAXA staff members celebrating after a capsule successfully separated from the space probe Hayabusa2. EPA-EFE/JAXA HANDOUT JAXA HANDOUT VIA JIJI PRESS/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO ARCHIVE/JAPAN OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) shows a capsule, which contains samples from an asteroid, after it landed in the state of South Australia, Australia, 06 December 2020. EFE/EPA/JAXA HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) shows a fireball of the capsule that successfully separated from the space probe Hayabusa2, Coober Pedy, Australia, 06 December 2020. EPA-EFE/JAXA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) shows a staff member carrying the capsule, which contains samples from an asteroid, after it landed in the state of South Australia, Australia, 06 December 2020. EFE/EPA/JAXA HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The capsule of a Japanese space probe containing the first ever sub-surface samples collected from an asteroid was retrieved Sunday from the Australian outback, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) confirmed.

The voyage took six years and covered 5 billion kilometers to collect the samples from the ancient Ryugu asteroid. It is hoped that the tiny samples, weighing less than 1 gram, will reveal details about the origin of the solar system and, beyond that, the origin of life. EFE-EPA