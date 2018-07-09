The president of Brazil's fourth regional federal court (TRF-4), Thompson Flores, resolved a legal dispute between two judges on Sunday over the possible release of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, ordering authorities to keep the former Brazilian president in prison.
Flores's decision was in response to a request by Brazil's Attorney General's Office to revoke a prior decision by Judge Rogerio Favreto, who had ordered two separate times on Sunday the immediate release of Lula da Silva, who has been in prison since April 7 serving a sentence on a corruption conviction.