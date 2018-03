The director of the Carabineros, Chile's militarized national police, Bruno Villalobos, arrives at the National Congress in Valparaiso, Chile, Mar. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MARIO RUIZ

Carabineros deputy director Julio Pineda (C) arrives at the Cathedral of Santiago, Chile, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO RUIZ

Chilean President Sebastian Piñera (R) speaks next to the Interior Minister Andres Chadwick (L) at La Moneda presidential palace, in Santiago, Chile, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO RUIZ

The director of the Carabineros, Chile's militarized national police, submitted his resignation Monday to new President Sebastian Piñera amid embezzlement and evidence-tampering scandals plaguing the force.

"I have accepted the resignation of Bruno Villalobos from the position of director general of the Carabineros as part of our program to become more efficient in fighting crime, drug trafficking and terrorism," Piñera told the press at La Moneda palace.