Brazilian diplomat Roberto Azevedo, the current director-general of the Geneva-based World Trade Organization, said on 14 May 2020 that he will step down on 31 August 2020, a year before the scheduled end of his second term. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez/File

The director-general of the crisis-hit World Trade Organization - the governing body of international trade - said Thursday he will step down on Aug. 31, a year before the scheduled end of his second term.

"This is a decision that I do not take lightly," 62-year-old Brazilian Roberto Azevedo said in a teleconference with representatives of the Geneva-based WTO's 164 countries and territories. "It is a personal decision - a family decision - and I am convinced that this decision serves the best interests of this organization."