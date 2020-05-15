The director-general of the crisis-hit World Trade Organization - the governing body of international trade - said Thursday he will step down on Aug. 31, a year before the scheduled end of his second term.
"This is a decision that I do not take lightly," 62-year-old Brazilian Roberto Azevedo said in a teleconference with representatives of the Geneva-based WTO's 164 countries and territories. "It is a personal decision - a family decision - and I am convinced that this decision serves the best interests of this organization."