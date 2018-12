The President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani attends a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

A member of the Vigipirate Operation Sentinelle stands guard at the closed Christmas Market at the bottom of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Strasbourg where a deadly shooting took place, in Strasbourg, France, Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

Head of EU parliament: France shooting was an attack on peace, democracy

The president of the European Parliament on Wednesday condemned the attack on a Christmas market in the eastern French city of Strasbourg saying it was an attack on democracy.

The attack which claimed three lives and left 14 people injured was strongly condemned by Antonio Tajani who announced the European Union parliament would observe a minute's silence in solidarity with the victims.