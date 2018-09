European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi during a hearing of the European Parliament Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) in Brussels, Belgium, Sept. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi during a hearing of the European Parliament Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) in Brussels, Belgium, Sept. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi during a hearing of the European Parliament Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) in Brussels, Belgium, Sept. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

The president of the European Central Bank said on Monday that the institution expects continued growth for the eurozone economy despite the more prominent threats of protectionism, vulnerability in emerging markets and volatility in financial markets.

Mario Draghi testified before the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee in Brussels, saying that the ECB had in September adjusted its eurozone growth forecasts down by a tenth for the coming two years.