The head of the OAS Electoral Oversight Mission for the presidential balloting this Sunday in Colombia, Kevin Casas, speaks with the press in Bogota on May 25, 2018; he believes candidates should lower the aggressive tone of their speeches and avoid making politics just another way to continue the conflict. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

The head of the OAS Electoral Oversight Mission for the presidential balloting this Sunday in Colombia, Kevin Casas, urged candidates to lower the aggressive tone of their speeches and avoid making politics just another way to continue the conflict.

"It is relevant to call on political parties to lower the tone a little and not allow something to happen that would be very unfortunate for this country, which after ending the armed conflict would make politics a continuation of the war by other means," Casas said in an interview with EFE.