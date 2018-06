A video grab taken from an undated handout video released by the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) shows its head Mullah Fazlullah at an undisclosed location on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. EPA-EFE FILE/TTP HO BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

The leader of the Pakistani Taliban was killed in an airstrike by the United States in eastern Afghanistan, near the border with Pakistan, Afghanistan's Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Mullah Fazlullah died on Thursday at 9 am in an airstrike in Kunar Province's Marawara district, Afghan Defense Ministry spokesperson Muhammad Radmanish confirmed to EFE.