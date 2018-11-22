Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech congratulating attendees on the 100th anniversary of the legendary GRU at the Russian Army Theatre in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEXEI DRUZHININ/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL

The head of the GRU, the Russian spy agency that Western officials hold responsible for a raft of nefarious activities, including meddling in the 2016 United States presidential elections, died earlier this week, the country's Ministry of Defense said Thursday, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE.

Igor Korobov, 62 years old, had headed the military intelligence agency since 2016 and died after "a serious and prolonged illness," according to a statement issued by the Russian Defense Ministry.