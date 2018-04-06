The head of a scandal-ridden university in Spain on Friday told the press that his institution had been unable to find documentary evidence that the regional president of Madrid had completed a Master's degree which a journalistic investigation appeared to show had been faked.

Javier Ramos, president of the King Juan Carlos University, said in a press conference that the college lacked proof that Cristina Cifuentes of the right-wing Popular Party _ which has ruled over the prosperous Madrid region since 1995 _ had submitted her final thesis required to obtain a Master's degree in regional law.