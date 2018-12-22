Forces of the separatist Southern Movement patrol a street following clashes in the southern port city of Aden, Yemen, Jan. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

The head of the United Nations mission monitoring the truce in Yemen arrived on Saturday in the Arab country's coastal city of Aden to start the supervision of the ceasefire agreement between the Houthi rebels and government troops in the strategic port city of Al Hodeida.

Officials from Aden airport told EFE that General Patrick Cammaert had landed in Aden, where the provisional headquarters of the Yemeni government is located, and was scheduled to hold a meeting with governor of Hodeida province, al-Hassan Taher, and other representatives of the internationally-recognized government.