Retired Dutch General Patrick Cammaert, head of a UN truce team tasked with monitoring a ceasefire in the port city of Hodeidah, waits to leave Sana’a airport in Sana’a, Yemen, Dec. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YAHYA ARHAB

The head of the United Nations mission in Yemen monitoring the truce in the strategic western city of Al Hodeida on Saturday returned to the Arab country mere days after having left, a UN source in the capital told EFE.

Patrick Cammaert, who had left the country after his convoy was allegedly attacked in Al Hodeida, was set to head back to the port city on Sunday, the source said without providing more details.