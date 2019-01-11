The speaker of Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly this Friday asked citizens, the military and the international community to support an ouster of the country's government, which, he said, has been usurped by President Nicolas Maduro.
Juan Guaido told 1,000 people, who had gathered in east Caracas to denounce the "illegitimacy" of Maduro, that the assembly will adhere to the Venezuelan constitution and in that regard, will assume "the duty of filling the post of presidency of the republic."