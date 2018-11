Peter Salama, WHO Deputy Director-General for Emergency Preparedness and Response, speaks about update on WHO Ebola operations in the DRC and the one year mark of Rohingya crisis, at the European headquarters of the UN, in Geneva, Switzerland, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Aid workers wash their hands in front of a clinic to avoid Ebola infection in Mbandaka, north-western DRC, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

A vendor displays smoked monkey meat, believed to spread Ebola virus despite warnings by experts to avoid consuming such meats, at a market in Mbandaka, north-western DRC, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

The Democratic Republic of Congo is suffering the second-largest outbreak of Ebola virus diseases in history, the country's ministry of public health said Friday.

The deadly outbreak was reported on Aug. 1 in the northern provinces of North Kivu and Ituri.