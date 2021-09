Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), fixes his face mask prior to a news conference in Beirut, Lebanon, 17 September 2021. EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

Shelves that hold cancer medication are mostly empty in the Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut, Lebanon, 15 September 2021. EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Thursday warned the healthcare systems in both Lebanon and Afghanistan are heading into collapse after health workers have fled en masse, leaving thousands of patients at risk of dying of easily curable diseases.