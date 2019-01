People ride the 'Hurricane' virtual reality carnival ride on the opening day of the 2019 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, Jan. 08, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

People view the new all-electric Harley Davidson on display at the Panasonic booth on the opening day of the 2019 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, Jan. 08, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

A man pilots a drone at one of the displays on the opening day of the 2019 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, Jan. 08, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

People view the LG OLED TV Massive Curve of Nature at the LG display on the opening day of the 2019 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, Jan. 08, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

The new FlexPai bendable phone by Royole is on display on the opening day of the 2019 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, Jan. 08, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Healthcare technology and patient services dominated the opening day of the Consumer Electronics Show 2019 on Tuesday, with over 200 exhibiting firms seeking to revolutionize the patient-doctor relationship.

Remote patient monitoring devices, wearable gadgets, robot caregivers and diagnostic applications were some of the innovations on display at the technology fair, currently underway in Las Vegas.