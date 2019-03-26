New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (C) meets with members of the Muslim community in the wake of the mass shooting at two mosques, in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/SNPA/POOL

The response by New Zealand's prime minister following a brutal terror attack against two mosques has earned her praise and admiration from around the world, with some voices even calling for her to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Jacinda Ardern, who assumed office in 2017 to become the Oceanic nation's 40th PM, has been widely lauded for her solemn and dignified handling of the country's worst-ever attack, in which an Australian white supremacist murdered 50 Muslim worshipers in cold blood in the South Island city of Christchurch on Mar. 15.