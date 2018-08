Venezuelan immigrants await a response from the authorities to enter Ecuador without a passport, in Tulcan, Carchi province, on the border with Colombia, Ecuador, 20 Augsut 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIA PAULA GOYES

Venezuelan immigrants gather outside the city before heading in groups to Peru, in Tulcan, Carchi province, Ecuador, 21 August 2018. Dozens of Venezuelans fleeing their country without passports are on the outskirts of the Ecuadorian city of Tulcan, about 7 kilometers from the border, attempting to make their way through Ecuador to reach Peru. EPA-EFE/MARIA PAULA GOYES

The Ombudsman's Office of Ecuador announced Tuesday that the judicial hearing on whether or not to block the government's new regulation which requires any Venezuelan entering the country to present their passports, has been brought forward.

"ATTENTION: Hearing of precautionary measures against the requirement of a passport as the only valid document to enter the national territory, Wednesday, Aug. 22," the Ombudsman's Office informed on its Twitter account.