Queanbeyan City rural fire fighter Ross Mitchell refills a fire truck with water at Captain Creek, Queensland, Australia, Dec 02 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BEUTEL AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Captain Creek and Queanbeyan City rural fire fighters refill their fire trucks with water at Captain Creek, Queensland, Australia, Dec 02 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BEUTEL AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Captain Creek and Queanbeyan City rural fire fighters refill their fire trucks with water at Captain Creek, Queensland, Australia, Dec 02 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BEUTEL AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Heat and wind on Monday were fueling more than 110 forest fires that have been burning for two weeks in the northeast of Australia, where the authorities have also been alerted to a tropical cyclone off the coast.

The Queensland Bureau of Meteorology on Monday also issued a severe storm warning for the state.