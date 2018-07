Children play in the water jets at a park near Nerima in Tokyo, Japan, Jul. 23, 2018 as the temperature rose up to 39.6 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature since the start of weather records began in Japan. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

(FILE) A thermometer shows the temperature (L) and humidity at the stand of Tokyo 2020 Olympics Main Stadium construction site in Tokyo, Japan, Jul. 18, 2018, while the highest temperature rose to 35.3 degrees Celsius in central Tokyo. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

At least 65 people died in Japan last week because of the heat wave affecting the country, with temperatures soaring to historic levels, and more than 22,000 people have been hospitalized, according to official figures released Tuesday.

The high temperatures recorded across the country since mid-July and Monday reached a historic maximum of 41.1 degrees in the city of Kumagaya in Saitama Prefecture.