The illuminated harbour of Vancouver against a backdrop of the Canadian city's skyline on 7 February 2010. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEXANDRA WEY

More than 100 people have died in the western province of British Columbia during the last four days due to a heat wave that is hitting the west of the country, Canadian authorities said on Tuesday.

Medical authorities also warned that the figure will continue to rise as long as the weather conditions prevailed, with extreme temperatures and high humidity levels.