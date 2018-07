A mist-spraying machine installed on the ceiling keeps chickens cool at a farm in the city of Yeongcheon, South Korea, Jul. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Tourists from Vietnam cover themselves with their jackets to block the hot sun in Seoul, South Korea, Jul. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Authorities in South Korea issued the first special hot weather alert of the year on Monday as temperatures soared to 35 degrees Celsius in the capital Seoul.

The Korean Meteorological Authority issued a heat wave warning for large swathes of South Korea.