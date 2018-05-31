Secretary-General of Spanish Socialist Party (PSOE), Pedro Sanchez (C), poses prior to the start of the no-confidence motion vote against Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy, at the Parliament, in Madrid, Spain, May 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON

Secretary-General of Spanish Socialist Party (PSOE), Pedro Sanchez, delivers his speech during the no-confidence motion debate against Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy, at the Parliament, in Madrid, Spain, May 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/J.J. GUILLEN

Spanish Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy (C), receives the applause from his fellow party members during the no-confidence motion vote against him at the Parliament, in Madrid, Spain, May 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/J.J. GUILLEN

Spanish Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy, reacts as he delivers his speech during the no-confidence motion vote against him at the Parliament, in Madrid, Spain, May 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/J.J. GUILLEN

Spain's parliament became the scene for a heated war of words on Thursday as the opposition launched a debate that is set to culminate in a vote of no confidence against the government and its prime minister after a recent court verdict found the ruling Popular Party guilty of involvement in corrupt financial dealings in the heart of its Madrid headquarters.

The debate began as Mariano Rajoy made a defense of his right to rule because, he argued, the leader of the main opposition Socialist party did not have enough seats to form a government, but the prime minister soon faced scathing criticism.