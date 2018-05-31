Spain's parliament became the scene for a heated war of words on Thursday as the opposition launched a debate that is set to culminate in a vote of no confidence against the government and its prime minister after a recent court verdict found the ruling Popular Party guilty of involvement in corrupt financial dealings in the heart of its Madrid headquarters.
The debate began as Mariano Rajoy made a defense of his right to rule because, he argued, the leader of the main opposition Socialist party did not have enough seats to form a government, but the prime minister soon faced scathing criticism.