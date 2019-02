State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert prior to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivering remarks for his first day of work at the State Department in Washington, DC, USA, May 1, 2018 (reissued Dec. 7, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/SHAWN THEW

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R), with White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders (C) and State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert (L), responds to a question from the news media during the White House daily briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Jun. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAWN THEW

State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert prior to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivering remarks for his first day of work at the State Department in Washington, DC, USA, May 1, 2018 (reissued Dec. 7, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/SHAWN THEW

US Department of State spokesperson Heather Nauert has withdrawn herself from consideration for the United Nations ambassador role due to family reasons, the department said on Saturday.

Nauert, 49, thanked President Donald Trump and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for considering her for the ambassador's post.