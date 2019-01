The roof of Rod Laver Arena closing due to extreme heat during the women's singles semifinal match between Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic and Danielle Collins of USA at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 24 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MAST IRHAM

A dead tree is seen next to an electricity tower outside Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, Feb. 10, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Beachgoers are seen jumping off a jetty at Glenelg Beach in Adelaide, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. EAP-EFE/KELLY BARNES

Tens of thousands of homes in the Australian city of Melbourne were without power on Friday due to a heatwave that has seen temperatures across the south of the country soar to record-breaking highs.

Power companies said that the scheduled cuts affected around 169,800 customers, while the Australian Energy Market Operator on Friday lowered that figure to some 60,000 households.