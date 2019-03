People observe the affected streets after floodings produced by a heavy rains, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

People clean their houses after floodings produced by a heavy rains, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 11 March 2019. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

People walk through the affected streets of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on March 11, 2019, after heavy rains had caused mudslides and floods on the metropolis. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

At least a dozen people died in the Sao Paulo metropolitan area amid flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains, Brazilian authorities said Monday.

The fire department said that four members of the same family died after a house collapsed due to a landslide in the industrial suburb of Ribeirao Pires, while two children died under similar circumstances at other spots.